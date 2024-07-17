UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Robert W. Baird

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $597.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.78.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $548.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $505.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.70 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.