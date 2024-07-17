Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down to $184.43

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $184.43, but opened at $179.19. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $180.80, with a volume of 16,071 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.65 and its 200 day moving average is $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,010,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

