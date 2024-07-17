US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,316,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,555,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,222,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 351,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.