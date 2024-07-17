V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

