Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vale by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,502.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

