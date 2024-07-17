Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.80

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $176.71, with a volume of 57925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.82.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
