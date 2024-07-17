Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.