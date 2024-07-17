Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $519.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

