Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 761,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,692,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $281.14 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $281.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.