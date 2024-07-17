Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

