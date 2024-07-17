Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 806 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $240.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

