Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $331.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.10. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $332.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

