Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 196 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average is $162.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $171.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

