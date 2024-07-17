Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $156,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 1,063,750 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,086,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 565,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 476,204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

