Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

