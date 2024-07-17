Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

