Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

