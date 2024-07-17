Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Walmart by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 186,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $563.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

