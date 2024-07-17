Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 580.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

