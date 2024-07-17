Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 789.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 778,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 691,027 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,168,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

