Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $297.74 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

