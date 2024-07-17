Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,635 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

