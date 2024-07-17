Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 70,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,884,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VT stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

