Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $369.05 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 696.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.