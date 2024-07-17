Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

