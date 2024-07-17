Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,656 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,096,000 after purchasing an additional 316,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $183.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,337,478 shares of company stock valued at $901,206,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

