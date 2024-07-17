Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,948 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.87.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

