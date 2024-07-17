Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 3.5 %

ABUS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $732.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

