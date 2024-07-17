Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -431.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.60. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

