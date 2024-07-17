Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

