Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,059,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

CVCO opened at $410.75 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $411.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.89 and its 200 day moving average is $358.54.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

