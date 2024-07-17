Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.12 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.