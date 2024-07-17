Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

