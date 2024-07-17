Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of ONON opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

