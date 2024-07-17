Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after buying an additional 626,256 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,842,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,497,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 36.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

