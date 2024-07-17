Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

