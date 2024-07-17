Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

