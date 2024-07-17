Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vitesse Energy worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 278,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 259,151 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,449,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 306,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $768.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

