Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.49.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
