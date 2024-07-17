Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

IHD stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

