Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
