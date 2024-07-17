Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IGD opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

