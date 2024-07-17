Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of IGD opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why This Healthcare Stock is a Strong Buy Despite Headwinds
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why This Retail Stock Is on Track to Hit a Multiyear High
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Riding the Latest Bitcoin Wave: 4 Crypto Stocks Surging Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.