Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

