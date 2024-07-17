Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
