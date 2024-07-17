WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Earnings Results

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAFD

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.