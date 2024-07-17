Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 212.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Walmart by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,292,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 861,299 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 364,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 241,431 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $563.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

