Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Walmart by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 227.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 209.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $563.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

