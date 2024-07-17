Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 504,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 409,555 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.02.
Weave Communications Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.