Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 504,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 409,555 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Weave Communications Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

About Weave Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 808,248 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 330,422 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 856.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

