Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 122,712 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

