Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$787.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00. Insiders have purchased 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $542,582 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

