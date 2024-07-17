William Blair Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Market Perform

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.78.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $68,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $25,114,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

